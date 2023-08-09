GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Enter Sandman! Metallica has awarded $100,000 in scholarships for Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) students to pursue high-wage careers.

Awarded by the Metallica Scholars Initiative (MSI), the goal is to support students looking to fill workforce shortages in skilled careers.

MSI is celebrating its fifth year of existence. It was created through the band’s philanthropic foundation, All Within My Hands, and the American Association of Community Colleges as an opportunity to build sustainable communities through quality workforce training.

MSI supports 42 colleges and over 6,000 students nationwide to pursue high-paying careers in growing fields.

“The Metallica Scholars Initiative is so important to us because we are seeing results. Five years in, with the help of community colleges across the country, we are helping people fill these essential jobs which require skills and training. We are so proud and grateful that we can facilitate this program,” said Lars Ulrich of Metallica.

Up to 100 NWTC students can receive a $1,000 scholarship toward health services, construction, transportation, human services, and manufacturing programs.

“NWTC is honored to be a part of the Metallica Scholars Initiative and join this collaborative partnership to transform, strengthen, and inspire lives through higher education,” said Crystal Harrison, NWTC Director of Foundation. “This generous contribution paves the way for our students to explore high-paying, in-demand careers that will positively impact their lives and community. This is more than just a donation; it’s a gift that keeps on giving.”

NWTC is one of the three colleges from Wisconsin joining the MSI roster. The applicants are competitively selected from a pool of applicants from across the country to transform students’ futures in their communities.

“The Metallica Scholars Initiative is a strong and cooperative assemblage of the nation’s best community colleges, creating a supportive climate for participants to communicate directly and share best practices. As a result, our Metallica Scholars leave the program well-trained and confident,” said Peter Delgrosso, AWMH Executive Director.

NWTC’s students can apply for the scholarship now through the link provided.