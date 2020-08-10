FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Metallica to perform as part of drive-in theater series

(WFRV) – Metallica is the last group to be featured in a series of drive-in performances at hundreds of locations, including multiple in Wisconsin.

Blake Shelton and Garth Brooks previously headlined at multiple drive-ins and outdoor theaters as part of the Encore Live series.

Metallica says a full set screening will take place on August 29.

According to a release, the general ticket sale will take place on August 14 at noon local time. Every ticket purchase admits one carload of up to six people.

“Needless to say, this is an exciting first for us, as we continue to explore new ways to connect with you and keep playing live… this definitely qualifies as a unique and memorable experience for us. We hope you think so too!” Metallica says on its website.

The performace will be shown at the following Wisconsin locations:

  • Chilton Twilight
  • Field of Scenes in Freedom
  • Majestic Cinema of Brookfield
  • Rivers Edge Drive-In in New Richmond
  • Sky-Vu Drive-In in Monroe
  • South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek
  • Starlite 14 Drive-In in Richland Center

For additional details, visit ticketmaster.com.

