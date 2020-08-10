Metallica to perform as part of drive-in theater series

(WFRV) – Metallica is the last group to be featured in a series of drive-in performances at hundreds of locations, including multiple in Wisconsin.

Blake Shelton and Garth Brooks previously headlined at multiple drive-ins and outdoor theaters as part of the Encore Live series.

Metallica says a full set screening will take place on August 29.

According to a release, the general ticket sale will take place on August 14 at noon local time. Every ticket purchase admits one carload of up to six people.

“Needless to say, this is an exciting first for us, as we continue to explore new ways to connect with you and keep playing live… this definitely qualifies as a unique and memorable experience for us. We hope you think so too!” Metallica says on its website.

The performace will be shown at the following Wisconsin locations:

Chilton Twilight

Field of Scenes in Freedom

Majestic Cinema of Brookfield

Rivers Edge Drive-In in New Richmond

Sky-Vu Drive-In in Monroe

South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek

Starlite 14 Drive-In in Richland Center

For additional details, visit ticketmaster.com.

