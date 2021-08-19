NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Meth: A growing problem according to Shawano County Sheriff

SHAWANO, Wisc. (WFRV) – Just three weeks after a Local Five News investigation uncovered the exploding number of meth arrests in Brown County, now comes word that Shawano County is seeing the same disturbing trend.

Sheriff Adam Bieber tells Local 5 News that the illegal stimulant is the number one drug in his jurisdiction, above opioids such as fentanyl or heroin.

And as was the case when Local 5 spoke with Brown County law enforcement, this is not meth cooked up in a lab by everyday people anymore.

The meth they’re seeing is made in high-tech labs and trafficked by dangerous cartels.

“It’s something we need to get a handle on,” explains Sheriff Bieber. “That’s why I support stronger borders on our southern border. Over 90% of our drugs come from across our southern border and we really need to handle that.”

Sheriff Bieber says young people have to have a job, a hobby, or play sports after school to prevent drug use.

Meantime, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office Task Force says an increasing number of children are accidentally ingesting meth because they live with adults who are users.

