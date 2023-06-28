(WFRV) – A former Menominee Indian Reservation man was sentenced to several years behind bars for trafficking methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, 36-year-old Peter J. Boyd, formerly of Keshena on the Menominee Indian Reservation, was sentenced to five years following a conviction for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The sentence, imposed on June 21 by Senior U.S. District Judge William Griesbach, was the result of a guilty plea entered by Boyd on March 30. Boyd will also face five years of supervised release when he completes his prison sentence.

An investigation revealed that on October 15, 2022, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence on SE Bass Lake Road, which is on the Menominee Indian Reservation. The warrant was based on several weeks of drug activity occurring at the house.

Officers seized a total of 111 grams of methamphetamine, scales, and other drug paraphernalia. In addition, over $2,000 in cash and nine firearms were taken from Boyd’s residence.

During the sentencing, Judge Griesbach noted the seriousness of the crime Boyd committed and remarked upon the need to deter those who might consider similar actions to protect the community from the destructive effects of abuse of controlled substances.

The Menominee Tribal Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case, with assistance from the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, Menominee Conservation Department, and Shawano County Sheriff’s Department.