HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man on drug charges early Tuesday morning.

At midnight on March 22, 2022, deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the City of Houghton. After a brief investigation, Deputies located and seized what they are calling, a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine and components of narcotics distribution.

A Wisconsin man was arrested for possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, a twenty-year felony, and driving while license suspended, a 90-day misdemeanor.

The 40-year-old man was lodged at the Houghton County jail.

Assisting in the investigation was the Houghton City Police Department, Hancock City Police Department, and the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement team -West.