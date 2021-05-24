FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Mexican restaurant to close Seymour location, open new one Menasha

Photo courtesy of Los Jaripeos’s Facebook Page

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – After six years, Los Jaripeos will be closing their Seymour location and moving about 25 miles south to a new location.

According to a Facebook post by Los Jaripeos, the location at 247 South Main Street in Seymour will be closing soon. However, a new Los Jaripeos location will be opening in Menasha.

The new location will be located at 890 Lake Park Road in Menasha.

There is no information on when the Seymour location will officially close as well as when the new Menasha location will open.

Los Jaripeos says there will be all kinds of specials during the week before they close including:

  • Drink specials
  • Food specials
  • Dessert specials

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

