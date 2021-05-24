Mexican restaurant to close Seymour location, open new one Menasha

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – After six years, Los Jaripeos will be closing their Seymour location and moving about 25 miles south to a new location.

According to a Facebook post by Los Jaripeos, the location at 247 South Main Street in Seymour will be closing soon. However, a new Los Jaripeos location will be opening in Menasha.

The new location will be located at 890 Lake Park Road in Menasha.

There is no information on when the Seymour location will officially close as well as when the new Menasha location will open.

Los Jaripeos says there will be all kinds of specials during the week before they close including:

Drink specials

Food specials

Dessert specials

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.