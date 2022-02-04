FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Mexico-based company acquires paper mill in Combined Locks

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Midwest Paper Group mill in Combined Locks has new owners, as the largest manufacturer of paper and paper products in Mexico and Latin America acquired 100% of the mill.

Bio-Pappel announced that they have acquired 100% of Midwest Paper Group via McKinley. McKinley is part of Bio-Pappel which is reportedly the largest manufacturer of paper and paper products in Mexico and Latin America.

McKinley Packaging also posted on their Facebook about the acquisition.

With the acquisition of this new mill located in Wisconsin, we are fulfilling our goal of continuous growth across the US while better supporting our customer base and reaching more clients across the nation with our integrated sustainable paper and packaging solutions.

McKinley Packaging

Based on McKinley’s website, this will be their first location in Wisconsin and only their third paper mill. Their most common facility is packaging plants and recycling centers.

Bio-Pappel’s website shows numerous locations in Mexico, including their headquarters in Valle de México. They are also the parent company to McKinley as well as Titan and Scribe.

Appleton Coated was previously rebranded as Midwest Paper Group, and back in 2018 employees were invited back to work after getting laid off.

