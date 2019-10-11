You are going to need to bring your appetite if you want help raise money for a good cause.

MG Taste the Cure is putting the spotlight on a little known autoimmune neuromuscular disease.

Those with myasthenia gravis experience weakness in the voluntary muscles- so it can effect your arms, legs, swallowing breathing and more.

Money raised goes for research to find a cure and better treatment options.

The event will feature bbq buffet, live music and a whole lot more, “We have a lot of raffles, we are going to have a surprise packer visit that will be exciting several different wines and beers that everyone can try,” said Niki Grossheim, MG support group leader.

MG Taste the cure is Friday, October 12 from 5 pm until 10 pm at ZoZo’s BBQ, 1035 Vanderbraak St. in Green Bay.

There are 2 different ticket options, $35 tasting ticket or $15 designated driver ticket. Both include a BBQ buffet and entertainment by Farewell Friday band.

They have over 10 different beers and 10 different wines, and a non alcoholic mixer and soda. Over 20 raffle baskets and a TV to raffle!

If anyone is looking for information the the event or organization you can contact Niki Grossheim at 920-841-9988 or email here at new4mg@gmail.com