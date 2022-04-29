DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Door County jury has reached a verdict in the trial of 86-year-old Richard Pierce, who was accused of killing his wife back in 1975.

On Friday, Pierce was found guilty of first-degree murder and disinterment of the dead in connection to the murder and disappearance of his wife, Carol Jean Pierce.

Richard Pierce was arrested in October of 2019 in Cheyboygan, Michigan for the murder of his wife.

At the time of her disappearance, the two lived in a trailer home in Sturgeon Bay, as Richard was stationed in Sturgeon Bay with the Coast Guard.

Carol Jean was last seen in September 1975, according to a criminal complaint. Carol Jean’s body has never been recovered.