GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The internationally acclaimed Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition opened up on Friday at the KI Convention Center in downtown Green Bay.

The exhibition is a presentation of museum-quality, near-life-size reproductions of one of the world’s greatest artistic achievements.

“This exhibition gives visitors a chance to engage with Rome’s most iconic treasures in ways that were never possible,” said Martin Biallas, CEO of Los Angeles-based SEE© Global Entertainment, producer of the exhibit.

The exhibit is a collection of the artist’s renowned ceiling frescoes from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, reproduced in a format that allows viewers to get face-to-face with the masterpieces.

Through 34 reproductions, this innovative presentation includes pieces like The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgement, bringing them just a few feet away from audiences.

“This exhibition is like a sanctuary, you’re transformed into a completely different world,” said Biallas. “When I visited the Sistine Chapel in Rome, there were long lines, and we were rushed through. This exhibit in Hartford allows everyone an opportunity to see the amazing art at their pace and up close, at an affordable price, and enjoy an inspiring and unforgettable experience.”

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition will be open for a limited time at the KI Convention Center, closing on January 8.

Tickets start at $20.50 for adults and $18.00 for youth. Discounts for seniors, students, military, and family bundles are available.