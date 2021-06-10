GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Michels’ dump truck on GB’s east side has windows, windshield broken

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Michels’ dump truck had its windows broken out and its windshield smashed on Green Bay’s east side.

Green Bay Police tells Local 5 the incident is being reported as a criminal damage incident. There was no information if anyone was in custody at this time.

The incident happened near the 1500 block of Main Street.

Anyone with information related to the incident is recommended to contact the authorities at 920-448-3200.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

FVL beats Little Chute to advance to softball regional final

ISA celebrates grand opening

Jimmie Johnson

De Pere blasts Ashwaubenon baseball 10-0

Green Bay Blizzard

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc