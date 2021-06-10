Michels’ dump truck on GB’s east side has windows, windshield broken

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Michels’ dump truck had its windows broken out and its windshield smashed on Green Bay’s east side.

Green Bay Police tells Local 5 the incident is being reported as a criminal damage incident. There was no information if anyone was in custody at this time.

The incident happened near the 1500 block of Main Street.

Anyone with information related to the incident is recommended to contact the authorities at 920-448-3200.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.