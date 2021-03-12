NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Michigan: All adults eligible for vaccine starting April 5

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 file photo shows influenza vaccine syringes at the L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan’s Community Resource Center’s Free Drive-Thru vaccination event in Los Angeles. February is usually the peak of flu season, with doctors’ offices and hospitals packed with suffering patients. But not in 2021. Flu has virtually disappeared, with reports coming in at far lower levels than anything seen in decades. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan says all residents age 16 and up will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5, nearly a month before the May 1 date pledged by President Joe Biden.

People age 16 to 49 with certain medical conditions or disabilities will qualify starting March 22.

Two days later, on March 24, a regional mass vaccination site will open at Detroit’s Ford Field to administer an additional 6,000 doses every day for two months.

The U.S. is expecting to have enough doses for adults by the end of May, but the process of actually administering doses will take time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bond between Gamblers' Lohrei & Schmaltz from youth hockey to NHL Draft

UW-Oshkosh women end unprecedented season with conference title

Lawrence hockey stronger after unprecedented season

Bay Port begins preparing for first spring season, ever

UW-Oshkosh sweeps softball twin bill against St. Norbert

Jon Dietzen preps for NFL Draft