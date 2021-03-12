Michigan: All adults eligible for vaccine starting April 5

FILE – This Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 file photo shows influenza vaccine syringes at the L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan’s Community Resource Center’s Free Drive-Thru vaccination event in Los Angeles. February is usually the peak of flu season, with doctors’ offices and hospitals packed with suffering patients. But not in 2021. Flu has virtually disappeared, with reports coming in at far lower levels than anything seen in decades. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan says all residents age 16 and up will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5, nearly a month before the May 1 date pledged by President Joe Biden.

People age 16 to 49 with certain medical conditions or disabilities will qualify starting March 22.

Two days later, on March 24, a regional mass vaccination site will open at Detroit’s Ford Field to administer an additional 6,000 doses every day for two months.

The U.S. is expecting to have enough doses for adults by the end of May, but the process of actually administering doses will take time.