Michigan-based company buys property of former Neenah paper mill

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A privately-owned company headquartered in Menominee, Mich. has bought the former Clearwater Paper Company property in Neenah.

KK Integrated Logistics announced that the purchase consists of the 250,000 square foot warehouse on the west side of Lake Street and the 1.2 million square foot mill site on the east side of Lake Street.

The warehouse site is reportedly in the process of being renovated to accommodate Trilliant Food & Nutrition. Trilliant will take occupancy of the entire building on April 1st.

Areas of the mill site will be used as warehouse space and will be ready in late 2022 when all the mill equipment is removed.

Company officials say that plans are currently being explored for possible uses for the six-story south section of the building. One option could be converting the building to apartments. The apartments would feature indoor parking, a rooftop outdoor area and other amenities.

This isn’t the only property that KK Integrated Logistics owns, as it bought the 500,000 square foot former Shopko distribution center in De Pere back in 2019. They also purchased the 363,000 square foot former KSG building in Marinette in Sept. 2021.

The Clearwater Paper Mill announced on June 1 that they were closing the mill indefinitely. Both municipalities of Neenah and Fox Crossing said they were shocked by the announcement.