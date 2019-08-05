Michigan man accused of running over man because of $140 debt

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) — A Menominee Township, Mich. man is being held in Menominee County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond after allegedly intentionally running at and hitting another man.

The Menominee County Sheriff Department says Ryan Philipps, 23, ran over Devon Barley, 23, with a Honda Pilot SUV following an argument over a $140 debt on Friday.

Witnesses to the incident say Philipps left the driveway he was in and drove onto the front lawn of a home and ran over Barley.

According to officials, Barley remains in intensive care at a hospital in Green Bay after a five-hour surgery for a broken femur, broken ribs, multiple traumatic wounds, and a bruised lung. Additional surgeries are needed to repair ankle and shoulder injuries when Barley is in stable condition.

On Sunday, Philipps turned himself into officials. He was booked on charges of assault with intent to murder and attempted murder and held on a $250,000 cash or surety bond.

A district court judge upheld the bond on Monday.

The incident remains under investigation.