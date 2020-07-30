Michigan man arrested after traveling to Outagamie Co. to have sex with minor

OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old Menominee, Mich., man is in custody after he allegedly traveled to Outagamie County to have sex with who he believed to be a 13-year-old girl.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says investigators working on an Internet Crimes Against Children case arrested Marcos Echevarria Santiago on Wednesday.

Santiago had been messaging online with an investigator who was posing as a 13-year-old girl. He traveled from Michigan with the belief that he would meet the girl to have sex.

When he arrived at a home in Outagamie County, Santiago was arrested by investigators.

Santiago is now being held in the Outagamie County Jail and the following charges have been referred to the District Attorney’s Office:

Use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime in violation of 948.075;

Attempted 2nd Degree sexual assault of a child in violation of 948.055;

Causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity in violation of 948.055;

Solicitation of an intimate representation of a child in violation of 942.09(4)

Since January, authorities say the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office ICAC investigators have handled 19 different investigations. These cases have led to 40 criminal charges and five arrests.

Latest Stories