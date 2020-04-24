1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Michigan man dead following single-vehicle crash in Menominee County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MENOMINEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old Menominee, Michigan, man is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to West 38th Avenue near River Road in Menominee Township at around 4:36 a.m. Friday.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

Upon arrival, authorities determined the vehicle was traveling west on West 38th Avenue, crossed the centerline, left the roadway, and struck a tree.

The man was the only occupant of the vehicle and died as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office at 906-863-4441 or Crime Stoppers at 800-427-5857.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"