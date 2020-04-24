Michigan man dead following single-vehicle crash in Menominee County

MENOMINEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old Menominee, Michigan, man is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to West 38th Avenue near River Road in Menominee Township at around 4:36 a.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, authorities determined the vehicle was traveling west on West 38th Avenue, crossed the centerline, left the roadway, and struck a tree.

The man was the only occupant of the vehicle and died as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office at 906-863-4441 or Crime Stoppers at 800-427-5857.

