Michigan man drowns while ice fishing

MENOMINEE, Mi., (WFRV) One man is dead after drowning while ice fishing.

The incident happened on December 17 around 9:45 p.m. when first responders and the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Shakey Lakes Park in the Lake Township.

There were reports of a man missing while ice fishing on the lake. It was earlier reported that the man, Lon Harrand, had stopped by the campground earlier in the day and saw other ice fisherman out on the lake.

He went home to get his ice fishing gear and went back to the lake to fish, however, he never returned.

It was determined that Harrand had fallen through the ice and drown. His body was recovered by ice rescuers.