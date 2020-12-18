NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Michigan man drowns while ice fishing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Drowning WFRV

MENOMINEE, Mi., (WFRV) One man is dead after drowning while ice fishing.

The incident happened on December 17 around 9:45 p.m. when first responders and the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Shakey Lakes Park in the Lake Township.

There were reports of a man missing while ice fishing on the lake. It was earlier reported that the man, Lon Harrand, had stopped by the campground earlier in the day and saw other ice fisherman out on the lake.

He went home to get his ice fishing gear and went back to the lake to fish, however, he never returned.

It was determined that Harrand had fallen through the ice and drown. His body was recovered by ice rescuers.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Rich Palzewic interview

High School Hoops 12/11