(WFRV) – A man who was wanted in Green Bay for a suspected homicide case was captured in Alabama, a day after leaving Green Bay in the victim’s car. While in Alabama, the 23-year-old from Iron Mountain, Michigan, became a suspect in another homicide case.

According to a release by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Caleb Anderson was also a suspect in a homicide case in Flomaton, Alabama, after traveling multiple state lines between August 2-3.

Authorities say that on August 3, a homicide investigation was launched relating to the death of Dwight Dixon, a 52-year-old from Flomaton. Dixon was found deceased when officers from the Flomaton Police Department responded to an emergency call on Dixon Road, in Flomaton.

ALEA special agents identified Anderson as a suspect after ‘successfully utilizing a variety of resources as well as investigative methods.’

Intelligence Analysts quickly began receiving tips from local police departments which assisted ALEA Special Agents in identifying Anderson as the suspect and led to the discovery of evidence which linked him to murders in both states. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Anderson was caught in Helena, Alabama on August 3.

Authorities state that Anderson is currently being charged with Murder and First-Degree Burglary and is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.

Anderson was also named a suspect in a reported assault attempt that occurred early on August 1 in Iron County, Michigan. Troopers from the Michigan State Police say that on August 1, an 18-year-old woman was out for a run around 6 a.m. when she was attacked by an unknown male.

No further information has been provided. All investigations are still ongoing.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as new details are released.