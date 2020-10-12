Michigan students may not have snow days amid pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Snow days may no longer be needed for school districts across Michigan as many students are learning online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MLive.com reports that many people wonder if virtual instruction will take the place of snow days since schools are already offering classes online.

A Michigan Department of Education spokesman says the state’s guidance on snow days remains the same for students attending classes in-person.

But he adds that students learning remotely won’t be as lucky because the department does not expect requests for snow days for online classes.

