Michigan TV weatherman out after refusing to get vaccine

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A man who spent more than 30 years reporting the weather on TV in northern Michigan is out of a job.

Karl Bohnak says he was fired at WLUC after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Bohnak says control over his body should be up to him.

He says he was fired at WLUC for not following a vaccine mandate from the owner, Gray Television. WLUC declined to comment.

Bohnak began working at WLUC in 1988. He says the Upper Peninsula was one of the most challenging places in the U.S. for weather forecasting.

