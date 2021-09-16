Michigan TV weatherman out after refusing to get vaccine

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a temporary clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of a high school in Exeter, N.H. The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision, late Thursday night, Aug. 12, 2021, offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups — not the general public. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A man who spent more than 30 years reporting the weather on TV in northern Michigan is out of a job.

Karl Bohnak says he was fired at WLUC after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Bohnak says control over his body should be up to him.

He says he was fired at WLUC for not following a vaccine mandate from the owner, Gray Television. WLUC declined to comment.

Bohnak began working at WLUC in 1988. He says the Upper Peninsula was one of the most challenging places in the U.S. for weather forecasting.