Michigan woman dies in Manitowoc County rollover crash, two men arrested for drug charges

KOSSUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – One woman is dead after a rollover in Manitowoc County on November 16. Prior to the crash, deputies say two brothers, who were also in the car, were fighting.

According to Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to the I-43 and County Highway K off-ramp for a report of two men fighting outside a parked car.

The men have been named by authorities as 33-year-old Corey Knepp and twin brother Tyler, both of Republic, Michigan.

Deputies say prior to their arrival on scene the brothers got in the car and drove northbound on I-43.

At 6:23 a.m. rescue teams responded to a rollover crash on I-43 south of Schley Road in the township of Cooperstown. The rollover involved both of the brothers as well as a woman who was also in the car.

The early investigation indicates Corey was driving the 2006 Honda Accord when it suddenly entered the east ditch and rolled.

29-year-old Emily Lapointe of Iron River, Michigan was ejected from the car and died on scene. The Manitowoc County Coroner says blunt force trauma contributed to Lapointe’s death.

The twin brothers were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say the brothers have been arrested for possession of drugs as a repeater, possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater, and disorderly conduct.

The initial fight and the cause of the crash are still under investigation.