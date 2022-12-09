MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A middle school in Manitowoc closed its building on Friday in order to ‘fully eradicate’ spiders that bit a student and a teacher.

According to a statement from Wilson Middle School, classes were canceled on December 9 due to two recent incidents of yellow sac spider bites.

On December 8, a student sitting in a classroom brushed a spider off of her arm. Officials say that there was no visible bite, however, her arm became itchy and swollen. The school nurse provided medical attention and the student’s parents were also called.

The statement also says that a teacher was recently bit as well, and needed medical attention for swelling, itching, and pain.

Officials say that the school has found and ‘eliminated’ more than 30 spiders in several classrooms and that the source is being investigated.

Yellow sac spider bites are not lethal but can be very painful.

We are not aware of any other students or staff being bitten; however, parents should be on the lookout for symptoms such as a red, inflamed, sometimes itchy, or painful bump on the skin. The Mayo Clinic recommends seeking medical care if you have severe pain, abdominal cramping, or a growing wound at the bite site; problems breathing or swallowing; or the area of the sore has spreading redness or red streaks. Cory Erlandson, Principal of Wilson Middle School

Wilson Middle School states that at this point, it plans to resume school operations on Monday, December 12, pending the resolution of the issue on Friday.

Local 5 will provide an update to this story if new details emerge.