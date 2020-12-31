LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Midwest shipping company purchases historic car ferry, S.S. Badger

(WFRV) – Interlake Holding Company has announced its purchase of the assets of Pere Marquette Shipping Company and Lake Michigan Car Ferry Company.

The new investment includes two Great Lakes vessels, the Articulated Tug-Barge Undaunted-Pere Marquette 41, and the S.S. Badger that travels from Manitowoc, Wisconsin to Ludington, Michigan.

According to a release, this new change will create a new business called Interlake Maritime Services.

The new company will manage the new businesses alongside The Interlake Steamship Company and its fleet of nine freighters.

“This is an exciting day for us and we are thrilled to be welcoming new employees into our Interlake family, new vessel lines into our Great Lakes operations, and new customers and cargoes into our portfolio of business,” says Mark W. Barker, president of Interlake Holding.

