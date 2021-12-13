Midwestern supermarket company eying former Shopko at Bay Park Square Mall for future store

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – One of many empty Shopko buildings may have new life thanks to a Midwestern supermarket company.

According to an agenda with the Village of Ashwaubenon, Hy-Vee has submitted an alcohol beverage license application for the area of 2401 Oneida St. which is Bay Park Square Mall. The alcohol would be for a pub, food hall and patio area, according to the Village plans and Hy-Vee officials.

Attached to the agenda is a floor plan with the area where alcohol would be served, which is also where Shopko had an entrance into their store.

Hy-Vee Inc. has over 240 retail stores across the Midwest including Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. There are currently five Hy-Vee stores in Wisconsin, two in Eau Claire, one in Fitchburg and two in Madison.

The Ashwaubenon Village Board is meeting Tuesday, December 14 to discuss the Hy-Vee application further.