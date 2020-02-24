“Mighty Myles” event raises funds for family’s medical expenses

NEENAH, Wis. ( WFRV ) – A special “Mighty Myles” event was held in Neenah on Sunday, February 23 to help raise funds for a Fox Valley family’s medical expenses.

The person of honor was the family’s seven year old son Myles, who was diagnosed early last year with Aplastic Anemia.

The rare disease, that effects fewer than 20,000 a year in the U.S., stops the body from producing enough new blood cells.

When Myles was undergoing chemotherapy he would often wear his super hero costumes to help him feel more at home.

The theme of the “Mighty Myles” event was also super hero and included a chance for Myles to “take down” the Joker and his henchmen with the help of his friend Batman.

The family has incurred several hundred thousand dollars in medical expenses due to Myle’s treatments.

If you would like to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/d8xs4-team-myles