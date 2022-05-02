MENASHA Wis. (WFRV) – A well-known burger restaurant in Menasha is closing its doors for good this year after June 25.

Mihm’s Charcoal Grill confirmed it will have its last day of serving customers next month through a Facebook post shared on May 2.

The restaurant reports it was trying to pass the torch to a new owner but it was not able to fill that position.

The burger business says it does not know what the future will bring but it will continue to look for someone to take over the piece of Menasha history.

It has meant so much to us the last 21 years to be able to run a successful business in our home town and be able to give back to the community we love. We have been blessed to be able to work with our family and so many awesome staff members over the years. Mihm’s Charcoal Grill

It also thanks its customers, staff, and the Mihm family for the never-ending support throughout the years.

Right at the end of the post, it reminded customers to bring in their gift certificates for one final meal.