MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Mihm’s Charcoal Grill in Menasha is closing on June 25 after being in business since 1958.

On their Facebook page, the restaurant’s owner posted saying, “We had hoped to sell and pass the torch onto new ownership but it was not meant to be.”

On Tuesday, people lined up in the rain 30 minutes before the restaurant even opened to make sure they could get a seat. Appleton’s Paul Senner was the first person in line and was at Mihm’s with three of his close friends.

“I would say get here as fast as possible because there is going to be a line,” said Senner.

Like everybody else at the restaurant on Tuesday, Senner said he’s going to miss Mihm’s once it closes. Patrons expressing a mixture of sadness and shock when asked what they thought of the news.

Senner said he’s been coming here for 15 years and loves the burgers. He said he comes here with his friends often and loves the social aspect the Mihm’s experience brings as well.

He said he plans to come here again the last week it’s open to get one more taste of Mihm’s before it closes.

Becky Norton of Oshkosh said she called her mom right away after hearing the news.

“I called her and said sorry Mom Mihm’s is closing every time she comes home to visit this was our go to unfortunately she won’t be here until October so she’s missing out on it,” said Norton.

She said her mom used to come to Mihm’s all the time as a child. She now lives out of state, but whenever she comes and visits she always makes it a point to eat at Mihm’s.

“Her face lights up whenever she comes in here and you can see that she is reminiscing and remembering things from when she was a kid,” said Norton.

Norton was at Mihm’s with two friends who told Local Five News they have never been to the restaurant before. They said as soon as they took the first bite of their burgers they were hooked.

“The taste of the burgers they’re full of butter we love that and the people in Menasha are awesome,” said Senner.

“No one knows what the future holds and we will continue to look for someone to take over this piece of Menasha history,” said Mihm’s owner in a Facebook post. “From the bottom of our hearts THANK YOU!”