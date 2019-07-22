Mike Daniels hosts first-ever “Back to School Bash”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Mike Daniels, a defensive lineman for the Packers, helped kids get ready for the start of the school year Monday.

Daniels’ first-ever “Back to School Bash” featured music, dancing, lunch, and free haircuts at the Spring Lake Church in downtown Green Bay.

Daniels and his wife, Heaven, are donating backpacks filled with school supplies to 150 local kids as well.

Heaven says her and Daniels both come from families that struggled and they understand adversity: “So to be able to come back and do something really positive and give back to a community that…where we know what it’s like to grow up in these kind of circumstances, it’s huge for us.”

Daniels says it’s important to give back.

“We’ve been blessed with alot, so I firmly believe that when you have been blessed with alot you turn around and bless others with alot. And I think that’s a requirement to have great success.”

The Daniels’ were joined by their children in setting up the event.