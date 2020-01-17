Mild winter means possible cost savings for road salt for City of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) By all appearances Green Bay has had a mild winter in terms of snowfall this year. So Local 5’s Kris Schuller visited the city’s Public Works Department to find out how less snow – impacts road salt supplies.

It appears that winter is returning to Wisconsin, with the first substantial snowfall in some time. And we wanted to know how the city is doing on road salt supplies.

According to Chris Pirlot, operations director for Green Bay Public Works – it has been a very mild winter.

“We’ve done a couple small snow plowing operations. And when I mean small it’s just a couple inches of snow,” said Pirlot.

And because of that Pirlot says he’s not losing any sleep, worrying if the 9,100 tons of road salt he ordered for this year, is going to run out.

“We have salt on the docks yet that we have ordered in advance and when we need more we call and they ship it in. So our salt supply is plenty good in our opinion for the whole winter,” Pirlot said.

Granted Pirlot says, that could change going forward if Mother Nature has any say. He says the coming storm could require a full city plow and that would eat up between 500 and 1,000 tons of salt.

“Starting this afternoon it looks like were going to officially start winter,” he said.

But storms like that have been few and far between so far and if the winter remains mild, a chunk of the $460,000 he set aside for salt supplies could end up going back in the city’s general fund

“We could be a couple thousand tons to the positive side by the end of the winter, that we won’t have to use it all,” Pirlot said.

Pirlot expects his crews will plow over 460 miles of road in this storm.