Mile of Music brings fun for all ages to Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Mile is Music has returned to Appleton, bringing hundreds of musicians and plenty of entertainment for all ages to the area.

The festival runs through Sunday and offers a number of performances in downtown Appleton, including musicians riding on Valley Transit busses.

Officials want to remind those attending Mile of Music that parking is not available on College Avenue from Appleton Street to Drew Street. Meter parking will cost $1 for two hours between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. After 6 p.m., parking will be free. Meter parking will be free on Sunday.

Downtown parking ramps will be available and are pay as you exit. Driving services such as taxis, Ubers, and Lyfts are also available. Valley Transit will offer free rides on the Mile of Music bus between State and Richmond Streets.

If you are attending the event, be sure to head to the Red Lion Paper Hotel to participate in the Singing in the Shower challenge.

If enough people participate, a local teenager with a passion for music will have the chance to go to music school.