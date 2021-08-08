Mile of Music cancels final set ‘A Song Before We Go’ due to storms

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Mile of Music has canceled its final set, ‘A Song Before We Go,’ due to the impending storms.

“The Mile of Music Team has made the difficult decision to cancel tonight’s final set, A Song Before We Go, as a precaution,” wrote the Mile of Music on its business Facebook page on Sunday just before 5 p.m.

Storms are expected to arrive and last in Appleton during the timeframe of the show resulting in the cancellation.

Organizers note that ‘A Song Before We Go’ will return to the Lawrence Chapel in 2022 as the closing event for the next Mile of Music festivity.