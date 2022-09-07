APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – With Appleton’s Mile of Music Festival coming to a close on August 7, organizers got to work immediately preparing for next year.

What they didn’t prepare for was an article from Rolling Stone about how the festival makes indie artists feel famous for a weekend.

The article was available in print and digitally, all while gaining national recognition for the special event.

Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford was ecstatic on his Twitter account, stating “Appleton’s Mile of Music Festival is getting some much-deserved national attention! Mark your calendars for August 3-6, 2023 and check it out for yourself.”

The one-mile stretch of downtown Appleton is combined with over 700 shows, all while being entirely free to the community. The event typically draws in 80,000 guests, which is nearly 8,000 more than the entire city of Appleton.

