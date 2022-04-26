APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One of Appleton’s popular festivals announced when and who will be playing at this year’s Mile of Music.

According to Mile of Music officials, the event will be held on the first full weekend in August. Music will start on Aug. 4 and run through Aug. 7. Stages will range from Lawrence University to Spats and Emmett’s.

The festival will again be free to attend. Officials say that the estimated spending impact from the festival could exceed $5 million. Festival organizers are hoping that COVID-19 (or other health concerns) won’t be an issue for 2022’s scheduled event.

“You can imagine that we all have our fingers and toes crossed for decent weather and minimal public health worries,” said Dave Willems (no relation to the author of this story), whose Appleton marketing and events firm created and launched the festival in 2013.

One important part of the festival is the volunteers, sponsors and collaborators. Willems says there will be a special recognition day in May called “Making the Music Happen”. Community collaborators will reportedly be spotlighted by festival organizers.

The following performers were announced in the ‘First Fifty’:

New Artists/First Fifty Hannah Wicklund – Nashville, TeN Celisse – Los Angeles, CA Dave Hause – Philadelphia, PA Making Movies – Kansas City, MO The Brevet – Orange County, CA Will Kimbrough – Nashville, TN GYASI – Nashville, TN The Black Feathers – Cwmaman, Wales, UK Sawyer Fredericks – Upstate, NY Gabe Lee – Nashville, TN Tedious & Brief – Nashville, TN WILLIS – Nashville, TN Mark Erelli – Boston, MA Stephie James – Nashville, TN TOWNE – Nashville, TN Joy Clark – New Orleans, LA Courtney Hartman – Eau Claire, WI Steve Everett – Nashville, TN Elevado – Fredericksburg, VA Del Barber – Inglis, Manitoba, CA Anna Rose – Nashville, TN Paisley Fields – New York, NY Landon Conrath – Minneapolis, MN Renee Goust – New York, NY

Returning Artists/First Fifty Jackie Venson – Austin, TX Carsie Blanton – Philadelphia, PA Dan Rodriguez – Minneapolis, MN Lissie No – New York, NY The Minks – Nashville, TN Mike Mains & The Branches – Nashville, TN 87 Nights – Charleston, SC Fox Royale – Joplin, MO Them Coulee Boys – Eau Claire, WI Megan Slankard – San Francisco, CA Erin Zindle & The Ragbirds – Grand Rapids, MI Lung – Cincinnati, OH Long Range Hustle – Toronto, Ontario, CA Jon Tyler Wiley & His Virginia Choir – Fredericksburg, VA DeeOhGee – Nashville, TN The Talbott Brothers, Portland, OR



Additional artists will be announced throughout May and June, a ‘significant’ number of them will be Wisconsin acts. Updates can be found on the festival’s website.

Officials mention that about 40 percent of the lineup will be from Wisconsin. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.