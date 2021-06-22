Mile of Music Festival in Appleton announces “First Fifty” music artist set to perform

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- Following the exciting announcement of Appleton’s Mile of Music Festival returning, festival organizers release the “First Fifty.”

On Tuesday, June 22, the festival organizers released 50 of the confirmed performances for the downtown Appleton event. Following this announcement, the Mile of Music will then proceed to announce another 75 to 100 additional acts to round out the lineup for the four-day event.

Mile of Music is a unique music festival for two main reasons; the first is the event’s choice of spotlighting indie music artists who are not households names. The second is providing this experience completely free to music fans, allowing easy access and exposure to these artists.

Within this first grouping of performances, 34 acts will be performing at the festival for the first time while the other 16 performances will be returning artists. The first 50 confirmed acts are as follows along with where they will be coming from:

Jackie Venson – Austin, TX; The Accidentals – Traverse City, MI; Seth Walker – Austin, TX; The Vegabonds – Nashville, TN; Motherfolk – Cincinnati, OH; Quiet Hollers – Louisville, KY; Chestnut Grove – Philadelphia, PA; Kyshona – Nashville, TN; Rachael Davis – Nashville, TN; Alanna Royale – Nashville, TN; Flagship Romance – Truth or Consequences, NM; Buffalo Nichols – Milwaukee, WI; Raye Zaragoza – New York, NY; Wildermiss – Nashville, TN; Heather Maloney – Northampton, MA; Bonelang – Chicago, IL; Candy Ambulance – Glens Falls, NY; Meaghan Farrell – Nashville, TN; Rachael Kilgour – Duluth, MN; Lukr – Nashville, TN; The Arcadian Wild – Nashville, TN; Stay Outside – Indianapolis, IN; Brother Moses – Fayetteville, AR; Yam Haus – Minneapolis, MN; Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers – Michigan; Bassel & The Supernaturals – Chicago, IL; Paul Whitacre – Denver, CO; VOLK – Nashville, TN; Phillip-Michael Scales – Nashville, TN; Angela Perley – Columbus, OH; Ali Holder – Austin, TX; The Travel Guide – Wichita, KS; SIRSY – Albany, NY; Black Note Graffiti – Ann Arbor, MI; Claire Kelly – Nashville, TN; South For Winter – Nashville, TN; Thin Lear – New York, NY; King Margo – Nashville, TN; Sarah Clanton – Nashville, TN; Brother Elsey – Grand Rapids, MI; Stephie James – Nashville, TN; Cruz Contreras – Knoxville, TN; The Contenders – Nashville, TN; Arkansauce – Fayetteville, AR; The Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers – Stockdale, PA; Maudlin – Minneapolis, MN; Jon Tyler Wiley & His Virginia Choir – Fredricksburg, VA; Feed The Dog – Appleton, WI; Brett Newski & The No Tomorrow – Milwaukee, WI; Christopher Gold – Appleton, WI

Mile 8 is expecting to host nearly 650 live music sets over the four-day event with more than 150 artists and music education performers sharing their talents, while also teaching the community.