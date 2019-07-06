Mile of Music opens volunteer registration

APPLETON, Wisc. – With just under a month until Mile of Music returns to Downtown Appleton to host 900 live performances, registration is officially open to volunteer for the seventh annual festival. A variety of positions are available to support the music-making under taking with the goal of recruiting 400 volunteers during Mile Week, July 29-August 4.

The volunteer positions most in need of filling are Beverage Sales (21+) and Merchandise Sales. Shifts have been added to keep the festival running smoothly, including volunteers to staff a new Artist Merchandise Store at the Festival Headquarters (HQ), check-in stations at the HQ and Music-Makers Lounge. Coverage needs for Perimeter monitoring support have also expanded for Mile 7 with the re-opening of the newly renovated Jones Park as this adds another main stage to the mix at the festival.

“It takes a lot of people to make this festival happen, and we’ve been really fortunate to have such a great network of volunteers in the last six years,” said Kim Willems, a coordinator with the festival. “For most shifts, volunteers are right in the thick of the music and they can enjoy the performances while giving their time to this community effort.”

COUNTRY Financial® will again be sponsoring this year’s volunteer efforts and its team will assist Mile of Music in providing a quality experience for 2019 volunteers. As part of this, a new Volunteer Lounge is being created at the HQ within the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. This space will allow volunteers to take a break from the heat, have a meal and charge their devices before or after a shift. There will also be a Volunteer Appreciation Event on August 7 held in conjunction with the Concerts in the Courtyard show. Additionally, volunteers will receive a souvenir t-shirt.

Volunteers can register for any shifts directly through Volunteer Local by going here: http://bit.ly/Mile7Volunteer while more information on the full list of artists can be found at https://mileofmusic.com/news/ .