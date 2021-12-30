UPDATE: One day before event, Mile of Music cancels New Year’s Encore Eve event

THURSDAY 12/30/2021 12:27 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One day before New Year’s Eve, Mile of Music announced the cancellation of this year’s New Year’s Encore Eve event.

According to officials, the decision to cancel the event was made after consulting with the Gibson Community Music Hall crew and other event collaborators.

We’ve determine that not holding the New Year’s Encore Eve event on Friday night is the right decision at this time amid this current surge in Omicron infections within our community and state. Mile of Music officials

Multiple reasons were provided as to why they made the decision:

Even though our friends at Gibson have significant protocols in place, the Omicron numbers are surging among all members of the community – unvaccinated and vaccinated – and are often asymptomatic, making for an additional concern in holding a closely confined, fully-attended event.

There have been more positive cases closer to our event team as well as the extended Mile Team than previous, with most of these just in the past few days.

We’ve heard directly from a number of ticket buyers in the last 2-3 days who have informed us that they were no longer comfortable attending because of concerns with the surging numbers.

Officials say that anyone who bought a ticket to the show will receive more information regarding a refund.

ORIGINAL: Mile of Music presenting New Year’s Encore Eve event, proof of COVID vaccine or negative test required

THURSDAY 12/30/2021 9:57 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Mile of Music is presenting an event to ring in 2022, and will have three Mile of Music alumni performing throughout the night.

According to officials, three Mile of Music alumni will perform at the event. The three performers at the event will be:

Phillip-Michael Scales

Kyle Megna & The Brass Monsoons

TAE & The Neighborly

There will reportedly be other fan-favorite features including the Prize Wheel, the Coffee & Chocolate Station from Copper Rock and Crazy Sweet and a midnight countdown and champagne toast.

The event will be hosted at the Gibson Community Music Hall in Appleton and it starts at 8 p.m. There will be COVID-19 protocols for the event.

Anyone attending the event will need to have proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative test within 72 hours of the start of the event.

Tickets are $30 for general admission and $15 for Music-Makers with a code that was sent via email, and tickets can be purchased online.