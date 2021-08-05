Mile of Music returns to Appleton after a year off due to COVID-19

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Mile of music is back in Appleton and music fans are excited to be back.

Robert Vinopal from the Chicago Area, said, “I just started this summer going to shows now that I’m vaxxed I feel great going. I just got back from Nashville last week and now I’m here in Appleton for the same type of music.”

Fans said they are ready to get back to enjoying concerts post covid.

Mary Grishaber, from Greenville, said “Well it’s a lot of fun, it’s free and lots of artists I haven’t seen. There’s a lot of Nashville people. It’s just nice to get a variety of different music.”

Businesses like Baker Joe’s Kettle Corn said the return of events like Mile of Music is helping their business after a long year off due to covid.

Luann Van Thull, the Co-Owner of Baker Joe’s Kettle Corn said, “Oh for sure I think it is. Everybody is just happy to be back out and there are so many events this year but the mile is one of the awesome ones that we like to do.”

Festival organizers told Local 5 they are excited to be back and they said the theme is being happy to see everyone’s faces again.

Dave Willems, Mile of Music Festival Curator, said, “We’re excited to see people come back and have some fun we just want to see them do it with some common sense and common courtesy.”

It is estimated the festival will bring in $4 million for the local economy.