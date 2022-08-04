APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s time to get jiggy with it, put on those blue suede shoes, and boogie all night as the Mile of Music festival began on Thursday in the City of Appleton.

The event features a one-mile stretch of downtown Appleton with 200+ up-and-coming artists performing free shows with live music over a four-day stretch from August 4 to August 7.

Mile of Music began in 2013 and has been a hit ever since throughout northeast Wisconsin. With singer-songwriters, duos, and multi-piece bands playing all different styles from indie and folk-rock to soul, the event highlights the homegrown talent and recruits the best emerging artists nationwide.

“About 40% of our lineup is Wisconsin-based musicians which were really proud of this year,” said Kim Willems, Events, Promotion & Social Media Manager for Mile of Music. “It is a free and accessible community event for anyone that loves music.

Willems also tells Local 5 News that this year the organization has seen its best turnout for volunteers, but they can always use a few more hands.

“There are over 500 volunteers already signed up but we are still looking for a few more people to help out on Saturday,” explained Willems. For those interested in helping out at the event, you can click here.

The event will also feature an abundance of food and beverage options from local food trucks and venues so eventgoers can grab a bite to eat while listening to some tunes.

Organizers are reminding those interested in attending the event that parking is limited this year, as the City of Appleton is down one parking ramp.

“Definitely plan ahead for parking. You might have to walk a little further but you’ll definitely be able to find something,” added Willems.

For more information about the Mile of Music event in Appleton, you can visit its website here.