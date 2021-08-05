Mile of Music returns with something for everyone

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One of Northeast Wisconsin’s largest free musical festivals is back after taking a year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Organizers for Mile of Music have been planning for several months. The staff at Mile of Music wants to keep safety first while still giving thousands of music lovers something to look forward to. Artists from all over the country will be represented during this year’s event.

This year’s festival will have new safety protocols implemented; most of their venues will be outside to give people extra space. Also, people are encouraged to wear their masks during indoor events. Mile of Music coordinator, Dave Willems wanted to ensure everyone has a good time while also complying with CDC guidelines.

Mile of Music’s education team is planning to bring out the inner artist in everyone. Since year one, the education team has hosted workshops to teach people about various instruments and also teach them about songwriting. This year’s event will also include more food trucks as organizers say they wanted to provide more options for everyone.

Mile of Music kicks off on August 7 and will continue throughout August 8. Admission is free for everyone. Events will take place from 12 p.m. until 12 a.m. For more information, you can visit their website at https://mileofmusic.com/

Bike to the Beat is also back for this year’s event. Bikers will get a chance to cruise from all over Northeast Wisconsin while also enjoying food and music. The event usually includes over 1500 bicyclists. Anyone can be a part of Bike to the Beat, all you have to do is register on their website.