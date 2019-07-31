Mile of Music; Stone Arch Brew House give fans a “taste” of what’s to come

APPLETON, Wisc. ( WFRV ) – Organizers for Mile of Music, presented by Fox Communities Credit Union, have set up headquarters inside the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in advance of the four day festival.

The venue will serve as a check in point for volunteers and musicians.

A merchandise store set up inside the lobby is already open to the public with a variety of Mile 7 items on display.

Fans can also get their first taste of a limited release Double IPA produced by Stone Arch Brew House in a first of it’s kind collectible bottle created exclusively for Mile 7.

The collectible 750 ml bottles can be purchased at Stone Arch Brew Pub on a first come basis.

Mile of Music runs August 1st through August 4th in Downtown Appleton.