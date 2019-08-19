Military and Veteran Appreciation Day at Brown County Fair

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Brown County Fair celebrated members of the military both past and present.

Military and Veterans Appreciation Day was held at the fairgrounds in De Pere on Sunday, August 18 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Brown County Veterans Services held a meet and greet for area veteran organizations. They also held a VA benefit fair for veterans to learn about their benefits and what services are available to them.

Brown County Veterans Services Officer Joe Aulik said a ceremony was held in the afternoon to honor noncombat service members.

“We wanted to recognize those who sometimes maybe could be forgotten, and they’re in the support role, but they weren’t in actual combat,” Aulik said. “We just wanted to recognize them, and let them know we wanted to thank them for their service.”

Aulik encourages veterans to make an appointment with a Brown County Veterans Services officer to talk about their benefits.

