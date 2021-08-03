Military convoy arrives in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)-A military convoy is making an 1,100-mile trip across the middle of the country, stopping in Oshkosh Tuesday to visit the city’s Military Veteran’s Museum

The Military Vehicle Preservation Association is traveling in their convoy along the Yellowstone Trail which runs from Aberdeen, S.D. to Conneaut, Ohio. They are on day seven of their trip and are currently staying in Fond du Lac.

The convoy spent time at the Military Veterans Museum and Education Center in Oshkosh Tuesday. The convoy includes vehicles that the US military used in World War I all the way to the present.

“Behind all of our vehicles there’s a story of somebody who drove it, worked on it, manned the radio and it’s important to tell the stories,” says President of Oshkosh’s Military Veteran’s Museum Dave Kersztyn.

After arriving at the museum, members of the convoy get to come inside and explore all the history that is preserved in this building. Both members of the convoy and officials with the museum say it’s important to learn about history so we don’t make the same mistakes that we have made in the past.

According to the convoy commander, there’s another reason they go on these long road trips.

“To thank our service personnel and our veterans for their service,” says Convoy Commander Terry Shelswell.

Veterans like Roger Blink. He drove a gun truck named Brutus that protected convoys during the Vietnam War. The Military Veterans Museum displays an exact replica of the truck he drove.

“I got back from Vietnam and it never left my conscious memory to want to preserve those memories through a replica truck,” says Blink.

Members of the truck’s crew were heavily decorated, including Larry G. Dahl who won the Medal of Honor for smothering a grenade explosion with his own body while on the Brutus which saved the lives of others on the truck.