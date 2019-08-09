Military flight training brings fighter jets over NE Wis.

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda watch a flyover of one of two F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft at the White House, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) — Residents of Northeast Wisconsin will likely see an increase in air traffic this month while the state’s National Guard begins its Northern Lightning exercise at Volk Field.

The exercise, which runs from August 12-23, will bring numerous fighter jets through the area.

National Guard officials say the general public living in the following counties should anticipate increased military flight operations: Adams, Brown, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Jackson, Marathon, Marquette, Monroe, Outagamie, Portage, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Waupaca, Winnebago, and Wood.

Northern Lightning is a tactical level, joint training exercise replicating today’s air battlespace with current and future weapons platforms. Participating aircraft includes the F-35, F-22, F-16, EA-18, and C-130.

Units from around the country and across all branches of the military will participate in the exercise.

Volk Field is about a two-hour drive west of Oshkosh.