GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) – Green Bay loves its farmer’s markets and just because the weather has taken a turn doesn’t mean you have to miss out on fresh produce and flowers.

Organizers of the Market on Military want to get the word out that they’re still up and running every Thursday afternoon through the end of October.

There’s plenty of parking and eye-popping produce.

Then, in November, the winter market takes over the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and they move it nearby and indoors.

“In the winter market I sell frozen cider instead of fresh every week,” Kurt Leiterman of Apple-Licious Orchard told Local 5 News. “Right now, I do apple chips and apple sauce. I carry apples through March! If I have honey crisp and the longer lasting apples.”

The vendors also take EBT cards for foodshare recipients.

The market is along Military Avenue in the Green Bay Plaza with plenty of parking.

