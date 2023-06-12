APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- The Appleton Flag Day Parade always has the United States Flag as the Grand Marshal, and this year, the special escort was native son, Vietnam veteran, and Super Bowl champion Rocky Bleier.

“Being born and raised here and having watched this parade as a kid and having been involved when I was in high school and in the band, it is an honor to be here and represent the flag and all those who have served our country,” Bleier said right before the march began. “For all those who have served our country, I want to say thank you.”

There were also three Honorary Parade Marshals: RADM Steven Day, CDR Kristopher Nolan, and Captain Doreen McCarthy, Deputy Commander of Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan.

“It’s very exciting to be here,” Captain McCarthy told Local 5 News. “It reminds us of the service members before us and those who are currently serving. My husband is a reservist, and our two sons are also serving. So, very proud.”

The second honorary marshal was Steven E. Day, a retired as a two-star rear admiral in 2014 after 46 years of combined service in the United States Coast Guard and Coast Guard Reserve. Day volunteers for various veterans’ groups, including The Wisconsin Veterans Village in Appleton.

And the third honorary parade marshal is the senior reserve officer for Sector Lake Michigan.

Commander Kris Nolan is the fourth generation of his family to serve in the U.S. military.

There was also a lot of Wisconsin pride on display. The Echoes of Camp Randall wowed the crowd along the parade route and later with a free concert at Houdini Plaza.

The group features members of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band. They came from Madison to celebrate Appleton’s red, white, and blue. On Wisconsin!

Local 5 will present an encore of the parade over the air Saturday, June 17th, at 11:30 a.m.