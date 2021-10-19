Mill closure in Wisconsin Rapids creates tough market for logging

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: Getty)

RHINELANDER, Wis. (AP) — Longtime professional loggers in Wisconsin say they are dealing with the most challenging times their industry has ever faced.

Paper mills that buy pulpwood have closed creating an oversupply in timber markets that has sent prices plummeting. The logging bust in northern Wisconsin has forced some loggers to pick up side jobs in construction or related fields. Some have left the industry.

Among the closures was the Verso Mill in Wisconsin Rapids. It was the largest buyer of timber in the Upper Midwest and its closure last year was a blow not only locally, but had a ripple effect elsewhere. The 1,000-acre mill employed about 900 people.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Divisions 3-7 Football Bracket Breakdown

Divisions 1 & 2 Football Brackets Breakdown

INSIDE SKINNY: Former Packers Cheerleaders

Team of the Week: Brillion

Spirit Squad of the Week: Fox Valley Lutheran

Band of the Week: Winneconne