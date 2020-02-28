Miller Lite cancels Leap Day free beer promotion due to Milwaukee tragedy

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – In a tweet by Miller Lite, the Milwaukee-based brewery says it has canceled its Leap Day free beer giveaway due to the recent tragedy in the city.

On Wednesday morning Local 5 reported that Miller would be offering a free 24-pack in honor of the extra 24 hours we get this year, however a tweet Thursday by the official Miller Lite account says the event has been canceled due to the ‘recent news’ in Milwaukee.

The tweet reads, “We apologize but given the recent news in our hometown, we will not be proceeding with the Leap Day promotion. Thank you for understanding.”

We apologize but given the recent news in our hometown, we will not be proceeding with the Leap Day promotion. Thank you for understanding. — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) February 27, 2020

On Wednesday, February 26 an employee, 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill, opened fire at Milwaukee’s Molson Coors complex, killing five fellow workers before taking his own life, according to authorities.

“There were five individuals who went to work today, just like everybody goes to work, and they thought they were going to go to work, finish their day and return to their families. They didn’t — and tragically they never will,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said.

Authorities did not immediately offer a motive for the attack.

In the original tweet on Tuesday, which has since been deleted, Miller Lite said, ” Saturday is Leap Day! 24 more hours of Miller Time. Keep an eye out Saturday for your 24-Pack on us.”

There’s no word at this time on whether or not the promotion will be reworked and rolled out at a later time.