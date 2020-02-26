Miller Lite to offer free 24-pack on Leap Day

(WFRV) – We only get a Leap Day every four years and this year, Miller Lite is offering a free 24 pack in honor of the extra 24 hours we get this year.
On Feb. 29, Miller Lite says they will post more information on how to receive a free 24 pack on Saturday to their Instagram and Twitter accounts.
According to OnMilwaukee, Miller will post a QR code that customers can scan to submit their receipt for a 24-pack. Miller will then refund customers via PayPal.
“Keep an eye out Saturday for your 24-Pack on us,” Miller says in a Tuesday tweet.
For more, visit Miller’s Twitter and Instagram.
