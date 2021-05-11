Miller to launch a seltzer… into space

(WFRV) – On May 6, Miller Lite announced that they were launching a seltzer, turns out they meant that literally, as they are set to launch a seltzer into space.

Instead of launching their own seltzer, they are launching a seltzer into space. Fans can watch on Thursday, May 13 as Miller bids farewell to alcohol’s latest trend.

Seems like every beer is launching a Seltzer. Now it’s Miller Genuine Draft’s turn. Details coming soon. pic.twitter.com/Ivv1T2aAsz — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) May 6, 2021

People can also let Miller know which seltzers they’d lke to see launched by visiting Miller’s website.

Miller says that as trends come and go, like the hard seltzer trend, Miller beer has remained the same and they are ‘beer’s beer.’ Miller says that while its parent company Molson Coors has a diverse range of products, the Miller Portfolio is focused on beer.

“For years, Miller has been an expert in brewing – from Lite to High Life to MGD – and we’ve never changed or compromised our love of great beer,” says Sofia Colucci, Vice President Miller Family of Brands. “Because we’re a beer. Not a seltzer. In case we haven’t made that clear yet.”