Millions of Wisconsinites eligible for vaccine

Beginning today, Wisconsin is entering Phase 1C of eligibility for the Covid-19 vaccine. This includes individuals with certain medical conditions such as asthma, cancer, obesity, diabetes, or any other type of condition that may put someone at risk if they are infected by Covid-19.

Last week, Gov. Evers moved up the date for eligibility for Phase 1C saying this was critical in stopping the spread.

There are currently 2,000 vaccinators throughout the state, but there is growing concern over vaccine availability. Health officials say, they are hoping to have more vaccines within the next few weeks.

Everyone ages 16 and older is expected to be eligible for the vaccine by May 1st, for more information visit the DHS website.