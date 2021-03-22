GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Millions of Wisconsinites eligible for vaccine

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Beginning today, Wisconsin is entering Phase 1C of eligibility for the Covid-19 vaccine. This includes individuals with certain medical conditions such as asthma, cancer, obesity, diabetes, or any other type of condition that may put someone at risk if they are infected by Covid-19.

Last week, Gov. Evers moved up the date for eligibility for Phase 1C saying this was critical in stopping the spread.

There are currently 2,000 vaccinators throughout the state, but there is growing concern over vaccine availability. Health officials say, they are hoping to have more vaccines within the next few weeks.

Everyone ages 16 and older is expected to be eligible for the vaccine by May 1st, for more information visit the DHS website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra - Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello

High School Sports Xtra: Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello

Brian Butch on Sports Xtra

UW-Oshkosh baseball opens with sweep of Finlandia

FC Wisconsin helps athletes juggle club and high school soccer

The Driveway